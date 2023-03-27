3 hours ago

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have announced that youth team coach Abdulai Gazale will take charge of the team in the interim following the dismissal of Burkinabe Seydou Zerbo.

Kotoko have parted ways with their Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo with immediate effect.

The dismissal comes after Sunday's dismal 2-0 loss to Medeama at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Zerbo was away in his homeland mourning the demise of his ten-year-old son who passed on last month due to complications after heart surgery.

Pressure had been mounting on the Burkinabe coach prior to his traveling to his native Burkinabe and the club hierarchy took the coach out of his misery by showing him the exit.

"Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Coach Seydou Zerbo have this morning mutually agreed to part ways. Coach Abdul Gazale has been tasked to take charge as Acting Head Coach," a club statement announced.

A section of the club's supporters have been calling for the head of the Burkina Faso coach who they claim is not good enough for the reds.

Zerbo replaced Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum who departed the club after 11 months in charge of the club.