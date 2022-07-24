7 hours ago

Head coach of the local national team, the Black Galaxies Annor Walker has named his starting line up for the first leg of the 2023 CHAN qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana has failed to make an appearance at the competition for domestic players in the last three editions with Burkina Faso eliminating Ghana the last two times.

The team has played a raft of friendly matches domestically and have won all of them and will hope to translate their fine form into the match today.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is in post whiles Imoro Ibrahim plays at left back with WAFA's Konadu Yiadom and Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan playing at center back pair with Augustine Randolph playing a right back.

There are starting berths for Hearts trio of Suraj Seidu, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Gladson Awako with Legon Cities talisman Jonah Attuquaye in the squad whiles Tema Youth winger Evans Osei-Wusu also starts.

Match starts at 4pm.

STARTING XI BELOW:

Danlad Ibrahim GK

Imoro Ibrahim

Konadu Yiadom

Mohammed Alhassan

Augustine Randolph

Gladson Awako (C)

Razak Kassim

Jonah Attuquaye

Evans Osei-Wusu

Suraj Seidu