8 hours ago

Asekem FC recorded an enviable comeback victory over Nzema Kotoko SC in the Access Bank Division One League on Saturday, under the stewardship of Ghanaian gaffer Barnabas Awuni.

The Beposo-based outfit travelled to Nzema to stun relegation threatening side Nzema Kotoko SC at their own backyard. Despite, the host opening the scores in the first half, they could not found antidote to the speed attack of the visitors.

Nzema Kotoko SC picked the lead after being awarded a penalty in the second quarter of the game. As it was well converted, the visitors increased the intensity of the game for a leveller.

Nonetheless, Asekem FC failed to secure an equaliser before break.

Asekem FC bounced back to a flying start, where four goals were netted in a space of 32 minutes. Kwadwo Antwi led the comeback with a sublime equaliser few minutes into the half.

A minute after the hour mark, he netted a brace to put Asekem FC noses in front. Nzema Kotoko SC could not curtail the forward runs and midfield dominance of the away side, leading to breakdown in their defense.

Christopher Agyekum registered the third goal before Benjamin Addo placed the icing on the cake with their fourth strike.

The emphatic 4-1 victory marks Coach Barnabas Awuni's first triumph since taking over the job two weeks ago. He's played two league matches with a win and defeat.

Asekem FC will face Soccer Intellectuals next week to end first round of the 2024/25 Access Bank Division One League campaign.

Story by Kolog Bonaventure