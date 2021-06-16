7 hours ago

Coach Charles Quartey on Wednesday picked his nomination forms to contest in the upcoming GBA Elections scheduled for July 22, 2021 at the Trust Sports Emporium- Mudor Conference Hall.

He expressed his determination and seriousness to improve upon the quality of boxing in Ghana if he is elected as a member of the executive board.

According to the experienced coach who founded the popular Charles Quartey Memorial Foundation Boxing Gym, the Lawyer Peter Zwennes led administration did quite well and he wants to contribute with his knowledge and experience to get Ghana more world champions.

“The ultimate and dream of every professional boxer is to become a champion, and I will support in many more champs for Ghana” he said.

Charles Quartey who is the head trainer of the newly formed national youth and juvenile boxing team noted that there must be good amateur boxers who have experienced tough championships like the African, Commonwealth and World Games who can become professional world champions.

The former boxer called on the government to support both the amateurs and professionals with incentives.

To him Ghana Boxing can rise to be better because there are many young boxers who are eager to make name for themselves and the nation.

He prayed for all delegates and stakeholders for a successful election.

“A time comes in a man's life when he has to make a decision not only for his good, but for the general good of all.

I therefore went to the GBA office today to pick my nomination form to contest the forthcoming GBA elections as an EXECUTIVE MEMBER

I will therefore be counting on each of you for your support and prayers so we all can move Ghana boxing to the next level.

God bless us all” he said.

By Sammy Heywood Okine