Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has unveiled the 24-player squad for Ghana's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Group E qualifier against Madagascar.

The match is set to take place on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.

Among the notable names in the squad are Alidu Seidu and Kwasi Okyere Wreidt, who make their return to the national team.

Exciting talent Ernest Nuamah, who has been impressing in the Danish Superliga with Nordsjaelland, earns his first call-up to the senior national team.

The squad also sees the inclusion of Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku, Patrick Kpozo based in Moldova, and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru, who have all been recalled to the team.

Ghana enters the match in June as the leader of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D'Ivoire 2023 qualifying group, having accumulated 8 points from two wins and two draws in the first four matches.

The highly anticipated clash will kick off at 17:00 local time on Sunday, June 18, 2023, as the Black Stars aim to secure a crucial victory in their journey towards the Africa Cup of Nations.