Ghanaian coach and scout David Amoah has passed on to eternity after a prolong battle with kidney failure.

The former Aduana United coach gave up the ghost in the wee hours of Saturday 26th February 2022 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he had been undergoing dialysis treatment the last few years.

He had been battling the kidney failure the last two years after having a brief stint with Aduana Stars.

Coach David Amoah was appointed assistant coach of Aduana Stars to help Paa Kwasi Fabin in February 2020 but he could not even begin his job when he was struck by the ailment which eventually took his life.

He was once the head coach of Ghana Premier League side Karela United and also worked as a scout for the team.

Coach David Amoah was one of the scouts for the selection of the U-17 and U-20 teams.

He also scouted for Ghana's Junior Female Women's Soccer teams, during the Normalization era, and contributed to the Black Queens player scouting.

Coach David Amoah is a CAF license A holder and started his coaching career at Mandela Soccer Academy in Accra. A Soccer Academy Which was established in 2012 in Ghana by Mohammed Issa, a Lebanese-Ghanaian entrepreneur.

He nurtured some players such as Bismarck Owusu Terry, Patmos Arhin, and goalkeeper Kwame Aziz.

These three players were part of the Ghana U-17 team that finished second in the 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations held in Gabon and qualified for the India 2017 U-17 World Cup under the stewardship of Coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin.

