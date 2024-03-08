3 hours ago

Coach Desmond Ofei has revealed the formidable lineup for the Black Satellites ahead of their crucial opening match in the 13th African Games Men’s tournament against Congo.

Scheduled to kick off at 3 pm today at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Satellites are set to ignite their Group A campaign with high expectations and a fervent desire for victory.

Ofei, keen on starting the African Games campaign on a positive note, has meticulously selected a strong squad to face their Congolese counterparts.

The lineup exudes confidence and determination, reflecting the team's readiness to perform at their best.