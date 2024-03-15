2 hours ago

Desmond Offei, Ghana’s coach, is resolute in leading his team to the knockout stage of the ongoing African Games men’s football tournament.

Offei exudes confidence in his team's abilities, buoyed by their commendable performance thus far in the competition.

Impressed by the resilience displayed by his players, Offei is convinced that they possess the necessary qualities to advance further in the tournament.

Despite facing initial challenges, including a goalless draw against Congo and a 3-1 victory over Gambia, Offei views these experiences as valuable lessons that have fortified his team for upcoming encounters.

Emphasizing the attacking prowess of his squad, Offei underscores the significance of players such as Misbau Aziz, Jerry Afriyie, and Abdul Aziz Issah, who have showcased exceptional form in front of goal, notably scoring in the win over Gambia.

Offei believes that their proficiency in creating and capitalizing on scoring opportunities will be pivotal in their quest for success.

Ghana's final group match against Benin is slated to kick off at 5 pm local time on Friday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

With a win or draw sufficient to secure their berth in the knockout stages, Offei's team is determined to deliver their finest performance and bring honor to their nation.