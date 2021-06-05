2 hours ago

Ebusua Dwarfs Coach Ernest Thompson has resigned from the club after 29 premier League matches.

It comes just a day before the club honour it's 30th premier League game in the 2020/21 season.

The 54-year old has tendered his resignation on Saturday despite few hours to their Ghana Premier League game against Ashanti Gold Sporting Club..

Information gathered reveals that, Coach Ernest Thompson has expressed his dissatisfaction to the club hierarchy with the recent happenings at the side amid poor results.

He resigned together with his assistant trainer hours before their Ghana Premier League game on Sunday.

Ebusua Dwarfs following a great start to the campaign found themselves in the relegation zone after the GFA deducted their three points due the behavior of the fans which led to the abrupt end of their game against Legon Cities.

They currently sit 16th on the League standings with 31 points after 28 games.