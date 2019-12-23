3 hours ago

Barely three weeks after announcing former Asante Kotoko legend Stephen Frimpong Manso as their new coach, premier league side Eleven Wonders have parted ways with their coach.

The former Ghana International was appointed about three weeks ago as coach of the Techiman based side but has left his role in rage following massive disagreements with his management.

With barely a week to the commencement of the 2019/2020 league season Techiman Eleven Wonders are in the market for a new coach as the former Kotoko coach has left his role.

It is believed Frimpong Manso and his management had massive rift about transfers to the club as he wanted the club to bolster their ranks with new additions If they were to survive the Premier League season.

Frimpong Manso who has vast experience on the local scene was coach of Nkoranza Warriors before his appointment as Eleven Wonders trainer.

The 60 year old has had stints with Asante Kotoko, King Faisal, B.A United and Nzema Kotoko in the past.