1 hour ago

Techiman Eleven Wonders lost on Friday against Bechem United in their match day 11 clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem.

Despite scoring first in the 7th minute through Samuel Boakye, goals from Hafiz Konkoni and Listowel Amankona scored within seven minutes in the second half ensured Bechem United staged a wonderful comeback to beat Techiman Eleven Wonders 3-1 at the Fosu Gyeabuor park at Bechem on Friday, to record their first victory in 2021.

The highlight of the game was after the final whistle when coach of Eleven Wonders Igantius Osei Fosu had to be restrained by the Policemen present at the stadium as he engaged in heated exchanges with one of the assistant referees.

Ignatius Osei Fosu has been speaking to Oyerepa FM about what actually transpired on Friday after the game.

"I told the the assistant referee(Patrick Papala) the center(ref Prempeh) is very intelligent for showing me yellow card and not the red card he wanted him to. He consistently insulted my mum and asked me to meet him in the tunnel if I'm a man"

"It's not true I find it difficult to accept defeat but i know my left from my right. Ghanaians should understand I'm an animated person. Klopp does it and Ghanaians accept that why not accept mine also

The Police didn't assault me in any way even though I don't want to use the word ''unprofessional'' but I think they were overwhelmed with the situation"

''I will be surprised if the GFA calls me to the Disciplinary Committee because it's not Ignatius who is fighting somebody but Policemen who are heckling Ignatius''

"I have reached out to to referee Patrick Papala and Eric Prempeh . We have apologized to each other for the unsporting behavior we exhibited and not restricting ourselves" he concluded.