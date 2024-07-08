2 hours ago

Veteran coach J.E.A. Sarpong has issued a stern warning to Asante Kotoko following their decision to release a substantial number of players after a challenging season.

The former Great Olympics coach expressed concerns that the move to let go of over 20 players could have severe repercussions, potentially leading to the team’s relegation.

Among the notable departures are captain Danlad Ibrahim and last season’s best player, Richmond Lamptey.

"It will affect the team. They’ve been sacking players every season. Where is the stability?" Sarpong questioned in an interview with Mothers FM.

"Ogum sacked eleven players when he came and brought another eleven but they struggled."

Sarpong emphasized the importance of maintaining a core group of experienced players. "We have to keep some old players.

We know how players are. We don’t describe them as politicians when they are wrong. It is how you manage the team."

He cited the example of Emmanuel Amankona, who was transferred from Berekum Chelsea to Kotoko due to his scoring prowess but returned to Chelsea and won the Golden Boot.

"It means there is something wrong with it. They will go to relegation if they don’t take care," he added.

Asante Kotoko finished last season in sixth place, ending the campaign without any trophies.

The club is currently gearing up for their upcoming Democracy Cup game against rivals Hearts of Oak on July 17.