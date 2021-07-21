1 hour ago

Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong says he sees similarities between Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan

The 19-year-old is the latest Ghanaian to join the French outfit after sealing a five-year deal from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland last Friday.

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer and most capped player, featured for Rennes between 2008 and 2010, as did John Boye and John Mensah.

“Asamoah Gyan and other Ghanaian players started from there and I believe he is following their footsteps,” Sarpong told Bryt FM.

“Ghanaian players normally play for Rennes because they embrace Ghanaian talent, so I think it is good on the part of the player not to secure a move to a bigger team.

“I believe Rennes will help him [Kamaldeen] a lot and he will be able to learn a lot there going forward. I think it is a good choice for him and the club can help him develop into a world star.

“Kamaldeen is very young, so joining Rennes will help him develop well. If he had joined a club like Liverpool, he could have struggled and will be farmed out on loan just like that.”

Kamaldeen’s move to Rennes is reportedly worth €20 million. He was linked to Dutch giants Ajax, Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen before ultimately settling for the Ligue 1 side.