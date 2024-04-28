Ghanaian club, Dreams FC, takes on Zamalek SC of Egypt this afternoon at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final second leg.
The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup winners have a first-leg advantage following a goalless draw in Cairo last week. They host Zamalek SC for a spot in the finals.
Ahead of the crucial encounter, manager of the Dawu-based outfit Abdul Karim Zito Kabutey has unveiled his starting lineup with familiar faces. Youngster Abdul Aziz Issah, who has 4 goals and 2 assists already in the competition, is starting alongside experienced forward John Antwi.
Goalkeeper Solomon Abgasi will be in between the sticks for the fourth game running, as skipper of the side Abdul Jalilu sits at the heart of defense in a 3-4-3 formation.
Check below starting line up and reserves
Solomon Agbasi
Abdul Jalilu
Eric Danso Boateng
McCarthy Ofori
Godfred Atuahene
Emmanuel Agyei
Sulemana Suweidu
Derrick Atta Agyei
John Antwi
Abdul Aziz Issah
Agyenim Boateng
Game Changers
Ishmael Dede
Seth Agyemang
Francis Odoom
Simba Sylvester
Koomson Augustine
Gidios Aseako
Ebenezer Adade
Chris Yaovi Guede
Story Kolog Bonaventure
