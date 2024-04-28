5 hours ago

Ghanaian club, Dreams FC, takes on Zamalek SC of Egypt this afternoon at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final second leg.

The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup winners have a first-leg advantage following a goalless draw in Cairo last week. They host Zamalek SC for a spot in the finals.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, manager of the Dawu-based outfit Abdul Karim Zito Kabutey has unveiled his starting lineup with familiar faces. Youngster Abdul Aziz Issah, who has 4 goals and 2 assists already in the competition, is starting alongside experienced forward John Antwi.

Goalkeeper Solomon Abgasi will be in between the sticks for the fourth game running, as skipper of the side Abdul Jalilu sits at the heart of defense in a 3-4-3 formation.

Check below starting line up and reserves

Solomon Agbasi

Abdul Jalilu

Eric Danso Boateng

McCarthy Ofori

Godfred Atuahene

Emmanuel Agyei

Sulemana Suweidu

Derrick Atta Agyei

John Antwi

Abdul Aziz Issah

Agyenim Boateng

Game Changers

Ishmael Dede

Seth Agyemang

Francis Odoom

Simba Sylvester

Koomson Augustine

Gidios Aseako

Ebenezer Adade

Chris Yaovi Guede

Story Kolog Bonaventure