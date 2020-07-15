1 hour ago

The road has not been easy if you ask those who conceived the idea to establish a football club called Dreams FC in 2009.

On 14th July the trio of Kurt Okraku, Mohammed Jiji Alifoe and Prince Abdul Hamid formed a second division side called Dreams Fc.

And since then the club enjoyed a steady ride till they finally reached the elite level some seasons ago producing a lot of players for the foreign market.

Marking their eleven year anniversary, Technical Head of the team Karim Zito who has been with the team all this while named his all time Dreams FC XI.

The Dawu based side have become a regular fixture in the elite league since making an entry some years ago while providing fertile grounds for young players to harness and horn their talents for greener pastures abroad.

Karim Zito has gone through the ranks at Dreams Fc from being a youth team coach to an assistant coach, main coach and now technical director.

The likes of Zuberu Sharani, Baba Rahman,Benjamin Tetteh, John Antwi , Leonard Owusu and Emmanue Eli Keke all passed through his hands.

In an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, he outlines his all time Dreams FC eleven which includes some household names.

Out of the eleven players named, only Philemon MacCarthy, Philomon Baffour, James Wiafe and Eric Gawu are currently with the club with the rest plying their trade outside the country.

Coach Zito’s All Time Dreams FC Best XI:

GK – Philemon McCarthy

RB – Philemon Baffour

LB – Baba Rahman

RCB – Elly keke

LCB – Abdullai Maswud

DM – Emmanuel Lomotey

RW – John Antwi

AM – Leonard Owusu

CF – Eric Gawu

AM – Zuberu Sherani

LW – James Wiafe