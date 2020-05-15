35 minutes ago

Aide and spokesperson to the Minister of Youth and Sports Kofi Asare Brako aka Abatey has landed punches at former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah for what he terms ungrateful attitude with regard to salary arrears and bonuses owed him.

Abatey has accused the former trainer for being ungrateful as he has on countless occasions threatened to drag the GFA to FIFA for the monies owed him.

The former sports journalist says even Avram Grant who was an expatriate never reported Ghana to FIFA when he was sacked whiles owed some arrears.

"Coach Avram Grant never reported Ghana to FIFA to have his arrears paid until the ministry settled him. What Kwesi Appiah is doing makes him ungrateful to Ghana. He should show gratitude to the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports." he told Nhyira FM.

The former Black Stars coach is owed $185,000 comprising five months salary arrears and bonuses from two matches since been sacked last year from his job.