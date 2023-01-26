2 hours ago

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah is the subject of interest from the Sudan Football Association (SFA) to take over the Sudan coaching job according to reports in the local media.

Reports are that the former Ghana coach is in contact with the Sudanese FA about taking over their coaching job.

Kwasi Appiah who was the Black Stars coach between 2017-2020 is in the running to succeed Otto Addo as he is the only Ghanaian coach to have applied for the vacant Ghana job.

He was recently named as a Technical Director of lower-tier Kenpong Academy where he has been working but is on the lookout for a big payday.

Amidst the links of the 62-year-old Ghanaian to the Sudan coaching job, they are currently coached by Burhan Tia.

Kwasi Appiah has in the past coached in Sudan before after spending three years with Al Khartoum from 2014-2017.

Kwesi Appiah served as a coach and an assistant coach of the Black Stars for nine years, starting from 2008 to 2014 when he was sacked he returned to take over the Black Stars Job in 2017 but was again shown the exit in 2020.