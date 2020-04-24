1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Rahim Ayew says ex-Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah made no mistake in handing over the captain's arm band to his younger brother Andre Ayew prior to the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

There was pandemonium and outright chaos in the run up to the nation's cup when coach Kwasi Appiah out of nothing decided to hand over the Black Stars captaincy to Andre Ayew while Asamoah Gyan the substantive captain was still part of the team.

It brought a lot of disaffection within the Black Stars camp with players sympathetic to Asamoah Gyan livid about the decision.

Elder brother of Andre Ayew, Rahim Ayew believes coach Kwasi Appiah made the right call about the captaincy in an interview with Angel TV.

“We talked about it as brothers but even before then, I had been advising him to captain the team when the need arises and when he feels it’s the right time to lead the national team”.

“It was clear from 2018 that my brother [Andre Ayew] was going to be the captain, because he was captaining the team when Asamoah Gyan was injured. In the qualifiers [2019 AFCON], he captained the team because Gyan was injured at that time. So, if the coach [Kwasi Appiah] made him the captain, there was nothing wrong with it”, Rahim Ayew added.