1 hour ago

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has confirmed that he has applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

The former Kotoko player and coach has revealed why he decided to contest for the Ghana coaching job.

"It is true," he told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

"When it emerged that no Ghanaian coach has applied for the job, I felt being a Ghanaian, I feel I can also do something and that is the reason why I have applied for the job," the Asante Kotoko legend added.

He currently is the only Ghanaian who has joined the raft of expatriates who are eyeing the Ghana hot seat.

Kwesi Appiah will be looking forward to a third stint with Ghana having served as a coach and an assistant coach of the Black Stars for nine years, starting from 2008 to 2014 when he was sacked he returned to take over the Black Stars Job in 2017 but was again shown the exit in 2020.

Ghana is without a coach after Otto Addo's short-term contract expired after Ghana's exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is on the lookout for a new coach.

The Dortmund coach guided Ghana to the World Cup but his side was eliminated in the group stages after defeats to Portugal, and Uruguay and a win against Korea.

The last time a Ghanaian was coach of the Black Stars was in 2020 when C.K Akonnor was appointed but was later sacked in September 2021 after a defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.