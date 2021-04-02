New Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto has named an 18 man squad to face Techiman Eleven Wonders on Saturday 3rd April in their Ghana Premier League game.
The porcupine warriors who have augmented their technical department will pit their strength against the Bono East based team who are wallowing in the lower reaches of the league table.
There was no place in the squad for club captain Felix Annan, while new Brazilian recruit Michael Vinicius also did not travel with the team as the game has come too early for him.
Kotoko are currently fourth on the league log with an outstanding game against Bechem United in hand.
Asante Kotoko Traveling Squad to face Eleven Wonders
Goal keepers
Kwame Baah
Razak Abalora
Defenders
Samuel Frimpong
Christopher Nartey
Wahab Adams
Ishmail Ganiu
Mubarik Yusif
Habib Mohammed
Ibrahim Moro
Patrick Asmah
Midfielder
Mudasiru Salifu
Latif Anabila
Godfred Asiamah
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Augustine Okrah
Attackers
Fabio Gama
Naby Keita
Andy Kumi
Comments