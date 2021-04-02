1 hour ago

New Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto has named an 18 man squad to face Techiman Eleven Wonders on Saturday 3rd April in their Ghana Premier League game.

The porcupine warriors who have augmented their technical department will pit their strength against the Bono East based team who are wallowing in the lower reaches of the league table.

There was no place in the squad for club captain Felix Annan, while new Brazilian recruit Michael Vinicius also did not travel with the team as the game has come too early for him.

Kotoko are currently fourth on the league log with an outstanding game against Bechem United in hand.

Asante Kotoko Traveling Squad to face Eleven Wonders

Goal keepers

Kwame Baah

Razak Abalora

Defenders

Samuel Frimpong

Christopher Nartey

Wahab Adams

Ishmail Ganiu

Mubarik Yusif

Habib Mohammed

Ibrahim Moro

Patrick Asmah

Midfielder

Mudasiru Salifu

Latif Anabila

Godfred Asiamah

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Augustine Okrah

Attackers

Fabio Gama

Naby Keita

Andy Kumi