28 minutes ago

Coach Mariano Barreto has announced his 18 man squad that will play against Berekum Chelsea in their match day 19 clash.

Not much change can be seen in the squad that beat Bechem United 4-0 in with club captain Felix Annan making the cut with the only player being dropped from the squad being Richard Senanu.

The combative midfielder who has been out for over two years returned to the match day squad for the first time in two years last week but has been dropped for Christopher Nettey.

Kotoko will hope their winning streak will continue when they face tricky Berekum Chelsea at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

SQUAD LIST BELOW: