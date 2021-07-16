1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko Coach Mariano Barreto has scoffed at reports that he would be leaving the Kumasi based side at the end of the season.

He sees them a mere speculations, to which one must not waste time to respond.

Even before the 2020/21 season could come to an end, there have been reports that the Portuguese has decided to end his services at Kotoko

But speaking to Nhyira FM on Friday, the 64-year-old gaffer said he has neither made such a claim, nor have his employers told him anything of that sort.

"I as a coach haven't said I'm leaving," he said.

"The board and management have not said anything so I don't want to respond to speculations that I am leaving at the end of the season."



Barreto, once coached the Black Stars, returned to Ghana to take up the managerial role of Kotoko, replacing Coach Johnson Smith and Gazale.

His side were keenly in contention for their first Premier league title in 7 years until their painful loss to rivals Hearts of Oak on Matchday 31 turned to be a dream killer.

Kotoko are still in contention for the MTN FA Cup, facing Bechem Chelsea at the Quarter-Final stage on Sunday.

But the aftermath of that defeat against Hearts Of Oak has given birth a plethora of speculations, which suggests the coach and the CEO could be shown the exit door of the 1983 African Champions at the end of the season.