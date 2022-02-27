4 hours ago

Head coach of Legon Cities, Maxwell Konadu has applauded champions league winner Sulley Ali Muntari for his decision to return to the Ghana Premier League.

The ferocious midfielder now 37 years has signed a one year contract with Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

“WELL DONE LEGEND SULLEY, HAPPY TO SEE U BACK ON THE PITCH, MOST OF THE VERY YOUNG PLAYERS ARE HAPPY SHARING THE SAME PLATFORM WITH U TODAY, THEY ARE LEARNING FROM U, ONE OF THE BEST PLAYERS OF OUR TIME, GOOD LUCK LEGEND.” Konadu tweeted.

After four matches in the Ghana Premier League, veteran Hearts midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari provided an assist for his side in their game against Legon Cities.

Despite the assist, it was not enough for the phobians to end their four match winless streak as they had to share the spoils with Legon Cities.

After a 20 year hiatus seeking greener pastures and making a name for himself in Italy, England among others, the midfielder decided to look back home and settled with Accra Hearts of Oak prior to the end of the first round.

His first game was a cameo appearance in their 1-0 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak and has since started matches against RTU, Kotoko and Legon Cities

Muntari had been without a club since leaving lower tier Spanish side Albacete in June 2019 after a short stint.

The Ghanaian has had a glittering career in Europe and will be fondly remembered in South Africa especially for that vicious strike to give Ghana the lead in the 2010 World Cup quarter final game against Uruguay in South Africa.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder has in the past played for Sunderland, Porsthmouth, Udinese, AC Milan, Inter Milan winning the treble in 2010 with the Italian giants.

He is the second player of the 2006 World Cup squad to have returned home since Asamoah Gyan for Legon Cities after a glittering career in Europe.

?s=20&t=c9tOw41QxD8Tt5f9AnrzVA