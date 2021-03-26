42 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has eulogized his former player and Black Stars defender Abdul Ismail Ganiyu for his outstanding performance against South Africa on Thursday in the African Cup of Nations qualifier at the FNB Stadium.

The former Karela United defender was resolute and read the game very well playing in central defence alongside Nicholas Opoku on his debut.

He made some very important tackles including a last ditch one in the second half that prevented Ghana from conceding.

Coach Maxwell Konadu was not the only person as most Ghanaian football fans took to social media to eulogize the Kotoko center back for his display.

Playing as a center half for the Black Stars. Abdul Ganiu excelled and earned high marks for his performance.

Reacting to the performance of the defender, Maxwell Konadu took to his Twitter page to applaud his former player.

“Great game Abdul Ganiu,” Coach Maxwell Konadu said in his post.

?s=19