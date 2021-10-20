9 minutes ago

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac was guest to Ghanaian youngster Edmund Addo when his side Sherrif Tiraspol played against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday evening.

The coach held long talks with the highly rated youngster after their 3-1 defeat to Italian champions Inter Milan at the Estadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Addo was handed a late invitation by the Ghana Football Association in the double header qualifier against Zimbabwe when Alfred Duncan and others pulled out of the game.

His club denied the request because it was handed them at short notice but the Black Stars gaffer held talks with the young midfielder.

Inter Milan halted the Sherrif Tiraspol juggernaut when they inflicted a 3-1 defeat on the Moldovan side their first defeat in the Champions League this season after wins against Real Madrid and Shaktar Donetsk.

The 21 year old Ghanaian who was a delight tow watch against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu lasted 75 minutes in the game before he was taken off for teammate Boban Nikolov.

According to reports the talks between Milovan Rajevac and Edmund Addo was very positive and the player will be handed a call up for next month's last two qualifers against Ethiopia and South Africa.