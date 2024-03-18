3 hours ago

Nora Häuptle, coach of Ghana's senior Women's National team, recently received a warm welcome at Rocci Stadium, where she attended a match between U.S Sassuolo Calcio and Fiorentina in the Italia Women's Division One League.

During her visit, Häuptle engaged in insightful discussions about the development of Bénèdictè over the past few seasons and her potential contributions to the Black Queens.

She conversed with US Sassuolo Women's football Director Alessandro Terzi and Secretary Giorgio Gagliardi, exploring avenues for collaboration.

Additionally, the occasion provided an opportunity for Häuptle to scout potential talents for the Black Queens, particularly focusing on Bénédicte Simon, who featured for U.S Sassuolo Calcio in the second half of the match.

Observing closely, Häuptle assessed Simon's performance, considering her suitability for the national team.

The match concluded with a 1-0 victory in favor of U.S Sassuolo Calcio, providing Häuptle with valuable insights into the playing styles and capabilities of the players.

With her sights set on the upcoming Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco 2024, Häuptle is determined to assemble a formidable squad for the Black Queens, leveraging her observations and interactions during her visit to the Italian league.