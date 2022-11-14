18 minutes ago

Genk and Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has been dropped from Ghana's 26-man squad that will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Otto Addo announced the Black Stars squad list on Monday morning at the MultiChoice office in Accra and missing from the squad was Genk winger Joseph Paintsil.

Paintsil was named in the provisional 55-man squad list that was released on 2nd November, 2022 by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The winger is among the most in-form Ghanaian players currently playing in Europe but it appears Black Stars coach Otto Addo does not fancy him.

Paintsil was snubbed by Otto Addo in September when Ghana played two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua which they lost 3-0 and won 1-0 respectively.

The former Tema Youth winger has six goals and seven assists in 13 games across all competitions this season for Genk.

He was among the shining light for the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON where Ghana exited at the group stages.