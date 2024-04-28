4 hours ago

Paa Kwesi Fabin, the coach of Legon Cities, has raised important concerns regarding the prevalent trend of evaluating coaches solely based on their win-loss records.

Drawing from his extensive experience coaching top clubs like Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, Fabin emphasized the need for a more nuanced approach to assessing coaching performances.

In an insightful interview with 3Sports, Fabin expressed frustration with the narrow perspective that often dominates discussions surrounding coaching effectiveness.

He highlighted the multifaceted nature of football, noting that factors beyond mere results, such as player development and team dynamics, are equally important.

Fabin emphasized, "The problem is that anytime you pick a team everybody wants you to win and that has been our problem."

He urged a shift in mindset, suggesting that success should not be solely defined by trophies but also by the quality of players developed and the unique systems implemented by coaches.

"In developing players, the quantity of players you develop for the system that makes you a unique coach or very good coach. But we’re too much results-oriented," Fabin remarked.

He stressed the need to recognize coaches for their contributions to player development and overall team growth, rather than solely focusing on short-term outcomes.

As Fabin navigates the challenges of leading Legon Cities this season, his insights serve as a reminder of the importance of holistic development and long-term progress in coaching.

Despite the club's current position of 12th on the table, Fabin remains committed to fostering holistic development and nurturing talent for sustained success in the future.