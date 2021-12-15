1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum has made five changes to the squad that faced King Faisal in their match day 6 clash which they lost 3-2.

The reds will at 6pm this evening play against Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Richmond Lamptey makes a return to the starting XI after an injury whiles defender Maxwell Agyemang pairs with captain Abdul Ganiyu at center back.

Richard Boadu who had a red card against Karela also has been restored to the starting line up while winger Dickson Afoakwa and Cameroonian import Etouga have all been handed their first start.

FULL LINE UP BELOW: