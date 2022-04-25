6 hours ago

Having led the senior national team the Black Loopers of Ghana to the ITTF Africa western region championships in Nigeria in 2021, where Ghana won two silver medals and two bronze medals, Coach Robert Amartey is once again ready to help with preparations towards the Commonwealth Games.

“It is always an honour serving Ghana. In 2019, during the World Junior and Cadet Championships in Accra, I coached the under 15 team to win bronze. It was a joyous moment for me as we made the country proud. I look forward to more successes” he stated.

Coach Robert Amartey, who is the table tennis Coach of Ghana International School (GIS), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and University of Professional Studies (UPSA) and also doubles as the equipment manager for the Ghana Table Tennis Association believes that Ghana has the capability to produce a Commonwealth champion in the near future and will make sure they fly high the flag of Ghana.

He emphasized on the talented players springing up from the various Table Tennis Foundations and Communities and that the executives have started blending the new stars with the senior players for international competitions, as was the case when cadet and junior players were added to the national team for the championship in Nigeria.

As the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July 2022 approaches, Coach Robert Amartey is optimistic that Ghana will excel.