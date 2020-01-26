1 hour ago

We are happy to announce that coach Samuel Boadu has been discharged from the hospital and everyone at the club is excited.

We would like to add our thanks to the staff of the Pentecost Hospital, Tarkwa for their care and treatment which was outstanding.

It’s important that Boadu and his family are given time and space together.

We would like to ask the media to continue to respect their privacy.

Boadu said: I am naturally pleased to be discharged from the hospital and would like to thank every single member of the hospital staff.

I would like to thank my club and also wish to say thank you to all the many well-wishers who have sent several messages of support.

Now that I am out of the hospital, I am looking to continuing my recovery and return to the pitch.”