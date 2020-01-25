48 minutes ago

Medeama Sporting Club have confirmed that head coach Samuel Boadu is in a stable condition after collapsing on the touch line during their one nil win over Ashantigold.

The mauves and yellows recorded yet another win over the miners at the Akoon Park but something tragic nearly happened when the head coach of Medeama complained of headache.

Moments later the Medeama gaffer was seen going down and had to be rushed to the Pentecost hospital in Tarkwa the absence of an ambulance in a saloon car at the Akoon Park where he is in a stable condition.

