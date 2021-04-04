54 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will take on Aduana Stars this evening in their match day 18 Ghana Premier League match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Samuel Boadu has named a 25 man squad that will face the Dormaa based club at their own backyard.

It will be only the second game for new Hearts coach Samuel Boadu who made an impressive debut in their match day 17 clash against WAFA where his side won by 4-0.

There are no major absentees aside long term injured duo of Nurudeen Abdul Aziz and Abdelrahmane Maname Lawali

All other players including the Black Stars B contingent who traveled to Uzbekistan and Raddy Ovouka are back in the squad.

New signing Caled Amankwaah meanwhile made the squad and could be in line to make his debut for the phobians against his former side Aduana Stras.

Below is a full list of the squad for the game:

GOALKEEPERS!

Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah.

DEFENDERS!

Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo, Fatau Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, William Denkyi, James Serwornu, Nuru Sulley, Larry Sumaila, Caleb Amankwah

MIDFIELDERS!

Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Abdul Manaf Gumah, Emmanuel Nettey, Salifu Ibrahim, Michelle Sarpong, Eric Dizan, Dominic Eshun

FORWARDS!

Patrick Razak, Abednego Tetteh, Victor Aidoo, Isaac Mensah, Kojo Obeng Junior, Daniel Afriyie Barnie.