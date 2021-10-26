1 hour ago

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Braimah Akambi says that head coach of the club Samuel Boadu has some explanations to do about their heavy 6-1 loss to WAC to the hierarchy.

Accra Hearts of Oak were handed a crude reality check by north African side Wydad Athletic Club in their second leg clash at the Mohammed V Stadium on Sunday night.

Hearts were handed a heavy 6-1 demolition by WAC in a one sided game which proved the dominance of north African sides on their sub Saharan counterparts when it comes to club football.

According to the board member the club did not deserve to lose by such a heavy margin and some questions needs to be asked from the head coach.

Speaking in an interview with Light FM, the man seen by many as the de facto CEO of the club admitted that the defeat was embarrassing but his side have learnt a lot from it.

“Coach Samuel Boadu needs to explain things to us because Hearts don’t deserve this scoreline."

“But all the same we have learnt a lot in this game. We will correct our mistakes going into the Confederations Cup."

Hearts will now play a play off game against Algerian side Jeunesse Sportive Saoura for a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.