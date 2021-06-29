1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak SC Coach Samuel Boadu has expressed gratitude to the club's Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV, seeking God blessings for the King of the Asogli Traditional council.

It comes just ours after the king fully paid a fine on behalf of the coach and his assistant.

The Ghanaian tactician was charged by the Ghana Football Association Players Status Committee (PSC) for breach of contract with giant’s Medeama SC Club including his deputy manager Hamza Obeng Mohammed who also left few days after his Boss.

But on Togbe Afede XIV transferred an amount of Ghs 67,500 to Medeama SC’s account which will settle the compensations of Samuel Boadu Ghs30k and Hamza Obeng Ghs 37,500.

Taking to twitter, Samuel Boadu expressed gratitude to his Board Chairman kind gesture to bill him out as they fight to end their long standing Premier League trophy drought.

?s=19

In the case which was filed, Medeama SC said the decision by coach Samuel Boadu and Hamza Obeng are “premature, unacceptable and above all abuse of office and as an employee did not find it expedient and prudent to warn or complain to the club before taken the decisions.

The Player Status Committee upon review of Medeama case, ordered Coach Samuel Boadu to pay GH₵ 30,000 to Medeama as compensation for unilateral termination of contract.

Medeama SC again, were demanding damages in excess GH₵ 90,000 for the “unilateral” termination of assistant trainer Hamza Mohammed contract.

However, the Status Committee rejected the residual value claim by Medeama, insisting the coach must pay the club a meagre GH₵ 37,500 for breach of contract.

The technical duo have seen instant success at the Accra based side as history awaits them to win the 2020/21 league, a feat that has eluded the club for the past eight seasons.