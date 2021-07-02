2 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has been named as the Male Coach of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards.

At a ceremony held at Accra International Conference Centre, the young tactician grabbed his first major awards with performance at club level, beating competitions from Olympics Annor Walker and National U20 Coach Karim Zito.

Boadu's performance in this year's Premier League has been admiral, resulting in the Phobians stay on top of the competition.

He joined Hearts of Oak from Medeama with his transfer being the Tarkwa-base side's pain and that Phobians' gain.

He is just two wins away to make a big history for himself and club.

He could not attend Saturday's event as he is currently with his team in Cape Coast for their Matchday 32 clash with Ebusua Dwarfs.