3 hours ago

Newly-signed Hearts of Oak Coach James Boadu will officially commence work on Monday 1st Match with his first match coming against WAFA next week.

It comes just a day after caretaker Coach Nii Noi Samuel ended his task by leading the Phobians to clinch an away draw with Kotoko in their rescheduled Match Day 14 encounter.

The former Medeama GAFA joined the Phobians in a 3-year-deal which will see him take charge of the rest of the 18 premier League matches.

Speaking to ghanaguardian after Sunday's super clash with Kotoko, Board member Alhaji Braimah Akanbi confirmed that Samuel Boadu will name his own assistant.

"Samuel Boadu is officially starting work Tomorrow Monday, which is 1st March," he said.

"We signed him for three years and he is coming with his own assistant Coach."

Boadu resigned as the head coach of Medeama SC after their 2-0 home victory over Eleven Wonders in the match-week 16 of the Ghana Premier League last week.

He was present at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday where he witnessed the game which his newly found club played as guest of Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak technical department had all positions left vacant after Head Coach Kosta Papic, Assistant Asare Bediako and Goalkeepers coach Ben Owu resigned from their posts.

The coming in of Samuel Boadu makes it three the number of coaches to have worked for the Phobians in the First Round of the league.

He had earlier led Medeama to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak at Tarkwa in their Match Day 12 clash, a result believed to contributed to the troubles between coach Papic and the top hierarchy of the Rainbow Club.

His first task at the camp of the Phobians will be against WAFA in the Match-Day 17 of the 2020/21 Premier League.