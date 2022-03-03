3 hours ago

Former Medeama gaffer Yaw Preko has rejoined his old club Accra Great Olympics as an assistant coach until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

It is the second time the former Ghana star will be making a return to Great Olympics as last season he stood in for the indisposed Annor Walker.

During the brief stint he oversaw five matches as stop gap coach winning three matches losing one and drawing one.

Yaw Preko embarked on an adventure last season with Medeama but he failed woefully and was sacked and has been unemployed since.

Accra Great Olympics confirmed his return with a brief message: "Coach Yaw Preko rejoins us till the end of the season as our assistant…Welcome back home Yaw Rush"

His return will bolster the technical team of Great Olympics as coach Annor Walker will have a support system.

Accra Great Olympics are second on the Ghana Premier League log after their win on Monday against Real Tamale United and nine points adrift leaders Asante Kotoko.