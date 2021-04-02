31 minutes ago

Meadeama manager Yaw Preko has blamed missed chances for their Premier League defeat at Olympics.

Samuel Abbey Quaye's goal in first-half gave Olympics Coach Annor Walker a brighter start as the second round began on Friday.

He made a solo run on the 36th minute to slot the ball behind Yeboah in goal for Medeama SC.

Medeama huffed and puffed but could not find the equalizer.

Head coach of the Mauve and Yellow admitted to his side failing to take their chances against his former side.

“I told them playing Great Olympics you ought to take your chances and out of nothing they will score.

“You saw it was a balanced game and they took their chances.

“And immediately they scored we came in the game but I know what Olympics are capable of.

“It was difficult, they will close the game so you saw in the second half we came in the game but couldn’t find the space.” Yaw Preko said after the game.

Yaw Preko was appointed head coach alongside former Elmina Sharks following the departure of Samuel Boadu to Hearts of Oak.

He had earlier took charge of Olympics as a stop gap when Annor Walker was on medical leave.

Medeama SC remain 5th with 27 points from 18 matches.

Great Olympics jump to the summit of the table on 31 points from 18 matches.