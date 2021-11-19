32 minutes ago

Head coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yusif Basigi has named his starting eleven to face South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals of the CAF Women's Champions League.

Hasaacas Ladies are playing the South African side at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo-Egypt later this evening.

There is no changes in the line up from the side that defeated ASFAR 2-1 in the semi finals stage.

The game will start at 5pm local time.

Below is Hasaacas Ladies lineup

GK: Grace Baanwa

Janet Egyir

Regina Antwi

Comfort Owusu

Evelyn Badu

Doreen CopsonFF

Faustina Nyame Aiddo

Doris Boaduwaa

Veronica Appiah

Perpetual Agyekum

Jafaru Rahma

SUBS

Diana Mawaremou

Queenabel Amankrah

Asana Yahaya

Lauratu Issaka

Linda Epo

Success Amenya

Francissca Asante