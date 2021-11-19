Head coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yusif Basigi has named his starting eleven to face South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals of the CAF Women's Champions League.
Hasaacas Ladies are playing the South African side at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo-Egypt later this evening.
There is no changes in the line up from the side that defeated ASFAR 2-1 in the semi finals stage.
The game will start at 5pm local time.
Below is Hasaacas Ladies lineup
GK: Grace Baanwa
Janet Egyir
Regina Antwi
Comfort Owusu
Evelyn Badu
Doreen CopsonFF
Faustina Nyame Aiddo
Doris Boaduwaa
Veronica Appiah
Perpetual Agyekum
Jafaru Rahma
SUBS
Diana Mawaremou
Queenabel Amankrah
Asana Yahaya
Lauratu Issaka
Linda Epo
Success Amenya
Francissca Asante
