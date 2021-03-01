1 hour ago

Mohammed Sulemana has made a return to Ghana’s starting line up for Monday’s semi- final game against Gambia.

The National U20 team are poised to secure a win in the semi- finals game to book a place in the final match which is scheduled for Saturday March 6.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito has retained trust in the players who won the quarterfinals game game against Cameroon with Sulemana coming in to replace Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

Afriyie Barnieh will start once again and will be skipper for the Black Satellites this afternoon.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:00pm GMT.

Should Ghana win this afternoon’s encounter, they will face the winner of the game between Tunisia and Uganda in the other semi-finals match.

Below is Ghana’s XI vs Gambia:

21. Danlad Ibrahim (C)

2. Philomon Baffour

5. Frank Kwabena Assinki

26. Uzair Alhassan

23. Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye

6. Emmanuel Essiam

13. Patrick Mensah

22. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

9. Percious Boah

10. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

11. Mohammed Sulemana

Subs

William Emmanuel Ensu (1), Benjamin Aloma (3), Mathew Anim Cudjoe(7), Ivan Anokye Mensah (14), David Kudjo(12) Samuel Koshie Agbenyega (19) Frank Boateng (24), Emmanuel Agyemang Duah (25), James Ampofo(30), Ofori McCarthy (15), Joselpho Barnes (27)