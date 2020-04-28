40 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwaah Mireku has accused some coaches and team managers of various clubs of lowering the standard of our league.

According to the former defender some player managers/agents grease the palms of most of our local coaches and team managers in order for them to fix their players in matches although they are sub-standard.

He says that is adversely affecting the quality of our local league as players who are not up to standard are fielded due to money.

"Some of the coaches and team managers are a factor. Most of the coaches take white envelopes in order to fix a player in their setup."he told Oman Fm in an interview.

"You can clearly see that the player is not fit for the elite level [Premier League] but because of his manager's monies, they are included in the team"

"These things don't help us because it doesn't give us a true reflection of the quality players who are up to Premier League level.

Because, football is based on standard. So majority of the players that feature in the top flight are not fit to play. It is affecting the quality on display. They are all envelope players." he added.