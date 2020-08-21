1 hour ago

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil is eyeing the Black Stars coaching job even before he could finish his coaching badges.

The 39 year old defender after hanging up his boots briefly went into coaching as the assistant coach of South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The former right full back had a successful career spanning over a decade after starting his football from his native town of Berekum.

In an interview with Citi TV he admitted that he is now working on his coaching badges but even before that he can't wait to coach the national team.

“Yes I’m working on my badges, he said.

“We are just waiting on the FA to give us the green light as to when we can do the course.

“Coaching the national team will be a dream come true, so I’ll be praying towards that.

“Coaching the national team will be a very interesting one,” he concluded.

Paintsil played for Berekum Arsenal and Liberty Professionals on the local scene before starting his globe trotting with his first stop being Israel where he played for the likes of Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv.

After the 2006 World Cup where he shone he made a move to England where he played for West Ham before joining Fulham and then to Leicester City then back to Israel and his last playing days was spent in South African playing for Maritzburg United and Santos before hanging his boots.

In 2016, John Paintsil was appointed as the new assistant coach of South African Premier League club Kaizer Chiefs.

Then 35-year-old worked alongside Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela, who was in charge of Paintsil at Maritzburg United before he was released some few months later.

He now works for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities as part of their backroom staff .

John Paintsil was capped 89 times by Ghana from 2001 -2013 playing at two World Cups 2006,2010 and several AFCON tournaments.