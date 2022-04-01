2 hours ago

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company Limited has once again supported Citi FM and Citi TV’s Easter Orphan Project with a donation.

Coca-Cola has been supporting the Citi FM Foundation for the past five years.

This year, they supported the Easter Orphan Project with Fifty (50) cases of assorted Coca-Cola products.

The Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications Lead for The Coca-Cola Bottling Company Limited, Ernest Yeboah Obeng, made the presentation to the Coordinator for Corporate Social Responsibility at Citi FM/Citi TV, Kafui Kuwornu.

The gesture is to support the Baptist School Complex Orphanage (BASCO) in Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Staff of Citi FM and Citi TV will spend time on Easter Monday, 18th April 2022, with some selected orphanages in Ghana.

The foundation takes donations via mobile money to 0550 900 006. Cheques can also be written in the name: THE CITI FM FOUNDATION.

Alternatively, cash donations can be brought to the front desk of Citi FM and Citi TV, located behind the Adabraka Police Station.

Source: citifmonline