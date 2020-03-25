2 hours ago

The Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited has donated 50 knapsack spraying equipment to the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), to aid the Authority to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

CODA will use the equipment to complement the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development's disinfection of public places including schools, lorry parks, beaches, public places of convenience and markets within the coastal development zone.

Mr Kingsley Karikari Bondzie, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CODA, received the items on behalf of the Authority, and expressed appreciation to Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited.

He said CODA will use the equipment to augment the efforts of the Ministry and Assemblies in the coastal development zone to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We will use the equipment to spray schools, lorry parks, beaches, public places of convenience and markets on a regional basis," he said.

Mr Karikari Bondzie called on the private sector to emulate the example of Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited by partnering and supporting the government to ensure that "as a country, we leave no stone unturned in the battle against this pandemic".

He called on the public to strictly adhere to the safety protocols and precautionary measures laid down by the government to deal with the pandemic.