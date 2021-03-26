37 minutes ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has entreated the government to forge closer collaboration with the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) to develop effective strategies to tackle some of the critical challenges in the country.

He said engineers had a key role to play in the accelerated growth of the country and, therefore, regular consultations with them could lead to best practices.

“Our fate shall be sealed if we do not make use of our God-given talents, become innovative and bring new applications to the fore in the 21st century,” the Otumfuo added.

This was contained in a speech read on behalf of the Asantehene by the Hiahene, Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, at the 51st annual general meeting (AGM) of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) in Kumasi last Wednesday.

It was on the theme: "Engineering: Key to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

Significance

According to the Asantehene, the country had progressed steadily due to the significant contribution of engineers, adding that engineering was a tool that could facilitate the economic development of the country, including the attainment of the SDGs.

"Engineering changes lives, it changes countries, and it will change our world ," he said.

On the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Otumfuo said: “COVID-19 has taught us many lessons, including learning at first hand what it takes to study at home.”

He urged the private sector to be innovative to stay afloat in the wake of the pandemic as efforts were made to contain the spread of the virus.

Enforcement of standards

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the conference, Nana Poku Agyeman, said the institution would continue to play a major role in ensuring that standards and guidelines governing engineering practice in the country were enforced.

He added that the GhIE would not hesitate to investigate cases of unethical behaviour by members and would ensure that those found guilty were penalised in line with the institution's code of ethics.

Present at the conference were the outgoing President of the GhIE, Mr Leslie Alexander Ayeh, the President-elect of the association, Rev. Professor Charles Adams, and the Executive Director of the GhIE, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Source: graphic.com.gh