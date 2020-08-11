6 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region. Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has donated 8 streetlights to the WBM Zion Senior High School in Akyem-Old Tafo to help combat crime rate our second cycle institutions.

The gesture follows an incident in the school where a female student was attacked and almost raped.

A notorious gangster from the Akyem-Tafo community, jumped the school walls last week and forcedly attempted to rape one of the students who went out to attend a nature's call.

The suspect reportedly attacked her on knife point and attempted to forcibly have sex with her but she resisted. In the scuffle, he smashed the girl's palm with his knife.

Commenting on the at the attack, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), said the state of darkness in the school was very poor, especially at the girls’ dormitory.

She said such 'criminals' in darkness so she thought it wise to provide streetlights for the school to ensure the student's safety.

She also encouraged the girls not to go to the washroom alone especially when they realize there is darkness, revealing that the perpetrator of the crime has been reported and taken to court and has promised to make sure that justice is served.

She commended the assemblyman of the community for assembling boys to help in the arrest of the said gangster.

On his part, the headmaster of WBM Zion SHS, Mr Richard Anafi, said he was thankful to the MP for the presentation.

He warned that the town folks should only enter the school premises on his permission otherwise he will personally call for their arrested.