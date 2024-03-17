1 hour ago

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has bemoaned the nature of Ghanaians, entirely focusing on governments to better their lives and blaming leaders for the poor living standards in the country.

The Shatta Movement boss said since he started witnessing and following politics, no better relationship has existed between any government and its citizens.

This, according to him, is because citizens expect so much from governments.

In an interview with Kafui Dey on GTV, Shatta Wale said that even if the various governments are combined to rule the country, citizens will still be unsatisfied with their performance.

In this regard, he said the only way Ghanaians can experience a better life is when they pursue their success rather than centering all their hopes on the government.

“If you have been hungry before, you will know how to look for the success of your own life. You won't pretend. The whole system is just pretending, including the citizens and that is why we have presidents coming in and telling us things they cannot do and we just sit and watch them.

“When Mahama was in power, I was watching people say he wasn’t doing anything. Now that Akufo-Addo is also in power, they are saying the same thing. I always say this, and I once said it in my song that bring Bawumia, Akufo-Addo, and Mahama together to rule the country and people will still say they aren’t doing anything,” he emphasised.

Shatta, who claimed to have been seeking answers from God about the happenings in the country, disclosed what he was once told.

“One day I was seeking answers from God about how the country is turning, and he told me that we have to step on toes to solve the problem. He said, currently, everyone is suffering, and we have to step on toes to solve the problem,” he stated.

Watch the video below: