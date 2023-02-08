2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has disclosed that his decision to join English Premier League side Southampton had nothing to do with Mohammed Salisu being there.

He says that he made his own decision to join the saints on transfer deadline day in January and that his Ghana teammate had no influence on it.

Kamaldeen Sulemana completed his transfer to English Premier League side Southampton on transfer deadline day on Tuesday, 31st January 2023.

Stade Rennes will receive a €25 million transfer fee plus €3 million in bonuses from Southampton for Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Speaking in his first interview for the club’s website, the winger stated he had conversations with Salisu about the Premier League in the past but not before he made switch from France.

“Before coming here obviously in the national team we talk about EPL, we talk about everything but before coming here he had nothing to do with the decision. I just made it by myself and then when I got here he showed me around and he’s still showing me around” Sulemana said.

“I’m looking forward to giving my all to the team. To do what I do best to help the team win because that’s the most important thing and hopefully we’re able to win more games and stay and stay in the league and that’s the main goal” he added.

Kamaldeen Sulemana came on at halftime in Saturday's game against Brentford for Ibrahim Diallo with his team 2-0 down but was unable to affect the game in any way.