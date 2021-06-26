2 hours ago

The Narcotics Control Commission has commemorated World Drug Day with the destruction of some 280.412 kilogrammes of cannabis and Ethiopian Tea Khat with a street value of GH¢10 million at the Bundase Military Range in the Greater Accra Region yesterday.

The destruction was carried out following a June 8, 2021 court order.

The event is marked on June 26 every year to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of a world free of drug abuse.

It was on the theme: "Share facts on drugs, save lives."

The occasion is also used to increase awareness of the negative impact of illicit drugs and the effect of its use in society.

While cannabis is cultivated mostly locally with some quantities said to be imported, the Ethiopian Tea Khat, which are flowery leafy plants, serves as stimulant that generates some kind of excitement for users.

Ban on importation of Tea Khat

According to the Deputy Director-General in charge of General Services at the Narcotics Control Commission, Mr Kenneth Adu-Amanfo, a ban was placed on the importation of the Tea Khat after it was realised that it was being imported heavily from the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia and Ethiopia, and subsequently smuggled through Ghana to other destinations where they were mostly sought after.

Prior to the destruction of the cannabis which were in slabs and packed in dozens of sacks, the commission subjected them to onsite analysis in the full glare of stakeholders, including the media, to confirm the authenticity of the drug as an illegal substance.

They were subsequently placed in smaller quantities and doused with petroleum products before being set ablaze.

The commission has since November 2020 destroyed some 156.5904 kg of cocaine and 16.8744 kg of heroin.

Within the same period, other substances such as speed ball, methamphetamine and oil mixed with cannabis were also seized.

Misinformation

Mr Adu-Amanfo, however, expressed worry about what he described as misinformation on the purported legalisation of cannabis production for industrial use.

“The commission's Act of 2020, Act 1019, section 43 grants the Minister for the Interior the mandate to issue licences upon the advice of the commission for the cultivation of cannabis with the approved Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content.

“Approval processes are still underway; however, institutions and individuals are enquiring from the commission on the application processes,” he said, adding that the necessary legislative instruments were yet to be passed to guide people in the management and cultivation of approved cannabis in the country.

Mr Adu-Amanfo further explained that those that were destroyed had high level of THC content and could, therefore, not be put to any useful industrial productive activity, hence its destruction, stressing “the commission will continue to destroy such products whenever they are confiscated”.

He cautioned the general public to be mindful of false information about drug use, particularly young people who are the most vulnerable population in the use of illicit drugs since they were harmful substances.

Source: graphic.com.gh